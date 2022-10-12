91-year-old civil rights icon wounded in stabbing attack while she was walking her dog

A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist has been identified as the victim of a stabbing attack which took place in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night while she was walking her dog, Boston 25 News reports.

Dr. Jean McGuire was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police are still trying to find the suspect, who they think was injured in the attack by McGuire's dog.

"McGuire was a leader in the fight for equal rights in education for Black communities in the 1960s. She was also the first Black woman to gain a seat on the Boston School Committee," Boston 25's report stated. "Additionally, McGuire served as the executive director of METCO for more than four decades. She is also known for advocating for Black educators, calling for the need for racial and community representation at all levels. In 2020, McGuire was honored during a Boston Celtics game as part of the team’s 'Heroes Among Us' program, which recognizes heroic achievements and outstanding citizens in the community."

Her sister, Jeriline Brady-McGinnis, told WCVB that she was in disbelief when she learned about the stabbing.

"Honestly, if you would've asked me my name at that point I wouldn't have been able to tell you," she said. "My anger was so high I could hear my heartbeat through my whole body. My anger was that high. Of course, not nice things went through my head. I had to keep myself from going in my own car and doing something stupid. Because it has to be a very, very brave man that can attack a 91-year-old woman in the park."


