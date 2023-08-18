jeffrey clark
Photo: AFP

A former Justice Department official who along with Donald Trump was among 19 people indicted Monday in connection with efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election is seeking a postponement of his bar disciplinary hearing, according to court documents obtained by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

Attorneys representing Jeffrey Clark, an assistant attorney general in the Trump administration, argue that the disciplinary hearing would be a “windfall” for prosecutors in the Fulton County indictment.

They contend that “A stay would prevent the hardship of Mr. Clark having to defend two cases as well as promote respect for the legal system and avoid jury pool poisoning effects.”

“… Mr. Clark’s disciplinary case involves the same allegations as the criminal case. The witnesses in ODC’s case in chief will likely be the same witnesses the Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney will attempt to use to convict him. Mr. Clark’s legal arguments, cross-examination strategies, defense exhibits, defense witnesses, and (if applicable) defendant testimony will be largely the same in both cases," Clark's lawyers argued.

"This preview would then act as a windfall for the District Attorney and prejudice Mr. Clark’s ability to put on a defense against the more serious set of charges where the Fifth Amendment unambiguously applies. Imposing a stay would be appropriate to avoid this severe prejudice to Mr. Clark.

