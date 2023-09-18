Jeffrey Clark 'will be in for a rough ride' when former DOJ official delivers 'damning testimony'
Jeffrey Clark could be in for a "rough ride" when his former Justice Department colleague Jody Hunt testifies at his removal hearing.

The former DOJ official will appear Monday in a Fulton County court as he attempts to have his case moved to federal court, and The Guardian's Hugo Lowell told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that state prosecutors have called Hunt to testify that Clark was not engaged in his official government duties when he assisted Donald Trump in his effort to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

"The star witness for the Fulton County district attorney's office is Jody Hunt, the former head of the DOJ Civil Division in the Trump administration, and I've been speaking to Jody Hunt himself, as well as others in the legal community who know Jody well, and the two big takeaways are bad news for Clark. Jody Hunt appears to believe that Jeff Clark was off reservation when he was doing his election interference activities at the behest of the former president, and not within the scope of his official duties."

Ronald Reagan's former attorney general Edwin Meese filed an affidavit arguing that the prosecution of a former president and assistant attorney general was an unprecedented "affront to federal supremacy," but Lowell said that Hunt would counter that argument in his own testimony.

"Even though Jody Hunt believes that the former Reagan attorney general Edwin Meese is a good guy and a personal friend, he thinks that the affidavit filed yesterday on the docket in this case was seriously lacking, and it was an affidavit defending Jeffrey Clark saying he had all this privilege and the fact that he was working with the president and it was all deliberative," Lowell said, "but if Jody Hunt as expected delivers damning testimony against both of those counts today, I think Clark will be in for a rough ride."

