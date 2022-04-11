Jeffrey Epstein employed 'useful idiot' Prince Andrew as his 'front man': new book

Jeffrey Epstein described his relationship with Britain's Prince Andrew as one of a "useful idiot" and used Andrew to open doors around the world for new financial deals. That's according to the new book, "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor" by Tina Brown.

In excerpts published today in the Daily Telegraph and Express, Brown writes that, "Privately, Epstein told people that Andrew was an idiot, but – to him – a useful one. A senior royal, even if tainted, is always a potent magnet abroad."

Epstein “used to fly the Duke of York to obscure foreign markets, where governments were obliged to receive him, and Epstein went along as HRH’s investment adviser. With Andrew as his front man, Epstein could negotiate deals with these [often] shady players.”

Brown writes that the Epstein/Andrew relationship essentially was one of co-dependence. She wrote: "Epstein always knew the right psychic buttons to press. There was a hollowness in the Duke’s personality. That’s why he laughed louder and boasted so much. He knew that for all the palaces he lived in and the servants who Sir’d him, he was the second son whose childhood parity with Charles was a mirage."

She added: "Epstein deftly exploited Andrew’s sense of grievance. The wife of a financier who sat next to Andrew at an Epstein dinner told me how the Prince suddenly declared: “I don’t know why people don’t pay us royals more respect."

"Epstein made Andrew feel he had joined the big time – the deals, the girls, the plane, the glittering New York world, where he wasn’t seen as a full-grown man still dependent on his mother’s Privy Purse strings or on the harsh pecking order of the Palace."