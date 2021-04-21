Jeffrey Epstein forced intern into sex, new lawsuit claims

US-NEWS-EPSTEIN-MCT. - NY State Sex Offender Registry/NY State Sex Offender Registry/TNS
NEW YORK — A Queens man claims Jeffrey Epstein forced him into sex when he interned for the hedge fund manager, a new lawsuit reveals. The allegation is outlined in a four-page suit filed against Epstein’s estate by a man using the initials “MH.” He claims that he worked as a “financial services intern” for Epstein while he was in high school in 2013 and 2014. “Epstein promoted the sexual performance of MH which involved sexual conduct by a child less than seventeen years old,” the lawsuit filed in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday reads. “The plaintiff was sexually abused, and as a result was i...
With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp having recently signed into law a voter suppression bill that civil rights activists are vehemently protesting against, Republicans in state legislatures all over the country are pushing equally repressive bills. Conservative Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin, this week in her column, emphasizes that Republicans are deathly afraid of evolving demographics. And she points to recent data from the Democratic firm TargetSmart and Gallup as evidence of why the GOP is so worried and is resorting to blatant voter suppression.
TargetSmart, Rubin notes, has "compiled information on more than 98% of those who cast ballots last year." The firm reports that "non-college educated Whites dropped from 53.8% of the electorate in 2016 to 49.2% in 2020" and that "nationally, total turnout increased by 12% relative to 2016, turnout among (Asian-American and Pacific Islander) voters surged by 43%, and Latino turnout increased by almost a third of all votes cast."
Rubin notes that although former President Donald Trump performed better among Latinos in 2020 than he did in 2016, he "still lost 65% of these voters."
Non-college educated Whites have been a key part of Trump's MAGA base. And Rubin explains, "Republicans' 'solution' is to keep these voters at a fever pitch, sell them on fear and resentment, and to try to maximize their share of the electorate by making it harder for everyone else to vote — especially non-Whites and low-income Americans."
Rubin goes on to note that another "statistic" that is encouraging "the Republicans' collective panic attack" is the shrinking number of White evangelical voters. Trump is quite popular among far-right White evangelicals, and Rubin points to a recent Gallup survey showing that the number of U.S. residents who regularly attend a church, synagogue or other type of religious institution has fallen below 50%. Gallup has been conducting polls on religious participation in the U.S. since the late 1930s, and this was the first time in over 80 years that the number fell that low.
Rubin explains, "Churches are losing younger Americans at a remarkable rate…. If Republicans cannot find enough non-college-educated Whites and, worse for them, cannot count on White evangelicals — more than 80% of whom voted for the MAGA Party — to keep pace with the growth of nonreligious voters, their nativist party…. will no longer be viable at the national level."
The conservative columnist wraps up her April 21 column by stressing that while the U.S will continue to have "deep red states," there is no denying that the GOP's base is growing smaller and smaller.
"Republicans, in essence, are trying to eke out as many election cycles as they can with its shrinking base," Rubin observes. "Deathly afraid of alienating the most rabid MAGA supporters, they continue to stoke racial resentment, fear of immigrants and bizarro conspiracy theories — all of which push away non-Whites, women, college-educated voters and younger voters. In sum, Republicans' base is vanishing, and they haven't the slightest idea what to do about it — other than a possibly self-destructive effort to disenfranchise voters."
Fox Business host Neil Cavuto refuted Dr. Ben Carson on Wednesday after the former neurosurgeon recommended hydroxychloroquine for fighting COVID-19.
Carson brought up the controversial drug during a discussion about COVID-19 vaccines on Fox Business.
"We've made enormous progress on the vaccine front," Carson explained. "However, because we've allowed politics to be injected into it, I think a lot of people are skeptical about what they hear from the NIH, from the CDC, from various -- quote -- authorities."
"It's hurting us as a nation," he continued. "We as a nation, for instance, wanted to be focused only on one thing: vaccinations. There were people telling us, you know, there are other kinds of things that work. Hydroxychloroquine. You know, you look at the Western African countries along the coast. When you go there, you know, you have to take hydroxychloroquine or other antimalarials. Interestingly enough, their instance of COVID-19 is tremendously less than ours. Is that a coincidence? I don't think so."
"Medical experts have looked at that, doctor, as you know, and poo-pooed that connection," Cavuto explained.
"You just said a bunch of people have poo-pooed the hydroxychloroquine," Carson objected. "But the evidence is there. What they haven't done is investigated it. You know, and that's part of the problem. And that's why people don't have confidence in our system."
Cavuto again interrupted: "Wasn't the evidence -- the issue on that, doctor, for those with heart or other issues, it would not be a good idea -- period -- thinking that this was a magic or silver bullet to deal with the virus? Wasn't that the issue?"
"No," Carson disagreed. "The issue is that we should put everything on the table. We shouldn't just pick one thing and say, 'You have to do this.' We should say, let's look at this whole variety, this whole plethora or possibilities that we have and let's develop them all and let's be objective about it instead of trying to steer them down one pathway."
"We should work together to give people choices," he added. "That's what America is all about."
"At the time, we were driven by comments out of the National Institutes of Health and the FDA," Cavuto recalled, "that they did not recommend this. That's the best we had to go on at the time. Some of that has changed since but the issue at heart here and the push for vaccines was mistaking this one for that, wasn't it?"
"The issue right now is are we being truthful?" Carson replied.
In a tweet this Wednesday, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz announced a six-figure ad buy for a spot targeting CNN.
"The new 30-second ad will be featured in the Florida Republican's congressional district and nationally on select cable networks, according to a statement from Gaetz's congressional campaign," POLITICO reports. "The ad marks the beginning of Gaetz's counteroffensive, as he 'fight[s] back against a multiweek fake news cycle against him,' it said."
The announcement became the subject of mockery from Gaetz's critics on Twitter, in light of the fact that he's currently being investigated for sex crimes, including the alleged trafficking of a minor across state lines. Some honed in on reports that Gaetz paid women for sex using the cash app Venmo.
@mattgaetz Can I venmo you the money? With the memo "definitely *not* for sex trafficking legal bills😉"
— Earl J "Guilty on all counts" Llama (@Earl J "Guilty on all counts" Llama)1619022260.0