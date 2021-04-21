Jeffrey Epstein forced intern into sex, new lawsuit claims

"We've made enormous progress on the vaccine front," Carson explained. "However, because we've allowed politics to be injected into it, I think a lot of people are skeptical about what they hear from the NIH, from the CDC, from various -- quote -- authorities."

"It's hurting us as a nation," he continued. "We as a nation, for instance, wanted to be focused only on one thing: vaccinations. There were people telling us, you know, there are other kinds of things that work. Hydroxychloroquine. You know, you look at the Western African countries along the coast. When you go there, you know, you have to take hydroxychloroquine or other antimalarials. Interestingly enough, their instance of COVID-19 is tremendously less than ours. Is that a coincidence? I don't think so."

Cavuto interrupted Carson to remind viewers that hydroxychloroquine can be dangerous for some patients.

"Medical experts have looked at that, doctor, as you know, and poo-pooed that connection," Cavuto explained.

"You just said a bunch of people have poo-pooed the hydroxychloroquine," Carson objected. "But the evidence is there. What they haven't done is investigated it. You know, and that's part of the problem. And that's why people don't have confidence in our system."

Cavuto again interrupted: "Wasn't the evidence -- the issue on that, doctor, for those with heart or other issues, it would not be a good idea -- period -- thinking that this was a magic or silver bullet to deal with the virus? Wasn't that the issue?"

"No," Carson disagreed. "The issue is that we should put everything on the table. We shouldn't just pick one thing and say, 'You have to do this.' We should say, let's look at this whole variety, this whole plethora or possibilities that we have and let's develop them all and let's be objective about it instead of trying to steer them down one pathway."

"We should work together to give people choices," he added. "That's what America is all about."

"At the time, we were driven by comments out of the National Institutes of Health and the FDA," Cavuto recalled, "that they did not recommend this. That's the best we had to go on at the time. Some of that has changed since but the issue at heart here and the push for vaccines was mistaking this one for that, wasn't it?"

"The issue right now is are we being truthful?" Carson replied.

