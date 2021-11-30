Jeffrey Epstein’s pilot recalls Bill Clinton flying on financier’s private jet during testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Bill Clinton (AFP)
NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein’s pilot testified Tuesday about once meeting Bill Clinton on the financier’s private plane. The pilot, Larry Visoki, mentioned Clinton during testimony about an early meeting with a female singer in the burgundy-carpeted cockpit of Epstein’s jet before taking off from Palm Beach airport. The singer, identified in court by a pseudonym, Jane, didn’t appear especially young to Visoki. “You’ll forgive the question, Mr. Visoski, but I think you’ll remember that at the time you saw her, you also remembered she had large breasts. Isn’t that right?” Assistant U.S. Attorney M...