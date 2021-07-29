'Absolutely obsessed' Trump hounded Bill Barr's replacement 'nearly every day' over voter fraud conspiracy theories

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that after Attorney General William Barr left his post, former President Donald Trump called up his acting replacement, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, "almost every day" to demand that he investigate his conspiracy theories that the election was in some way rigged against him or stolen.
"The personal pressure campaign, which has not been previously reported, involved repeated phone calls to acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen in which Trump raised various allegations he had heard about and asked what the Justice Department was doing about the issue," reported Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett. "Rosen told few people about the phone calls, even in his inner circle. But there are notes of some of the calls that were written by a top aide to Rosen, Richard Donoghue."
The notes on the calls could soon become very relevant to the House Select Committee on the January 6th Capitol riots.
"Rosen and Donoghue could be questioned about the conversations by congressional committees examining Trump's actions in the days after the election," continued the report. "The Justice Department recently notified Rosen, Donoghue and others who were serving there during the end of Trump's presidency that the agency would not seek to invoke executive privilege if they are asked about their contacts with the president during that period."
One of the Post's sources said that Trump was "absolutely obsessed" with overturning the election and wouldn't tolerate Rosen's attempts to change the subject away from election matters.
Barr left his post in mid-December, amid tensions as Trump sought to wield the DOJ to find evidence for his "Big Lie," a move that reportedly even caught Trump's Republican allies by surprise.
He has since tried to argue that he was an institutional check against Trump's efforts to do so, although experts have noted he in fact helped Trump advance his conspiracy theories in the weeks leading up to his departure.