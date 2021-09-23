Ohio GOP Senate candidate melts down after Jemele Hill calls him out for ‘peak Caucasity’

Journalist and civil rights activist Jemele Hill was told to "stay in her lane" by a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

It started on Wednesday when former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel attacked "critical race theory" with a reference to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Bernice King, the daughter of the civil rights leader CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, attempted to educate Mandel about her father.



"I invite you, if you truly desire to advance the cause of humanity toward true peace, to study my father's teachings in full and in context," she said. "He was not a drum major for a colorblind society, but for justice, which requires truth about our past and present."

Mandel replied angrily to learning more about her father.

"Spare me your lectures," Mandel ordered, before repeating the lie that "critical race theory" teaches kids to be racists and repeating his smear that it stomps on her father's grave.

It was at this point that Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic and host of the "Jemele Hill is Unbothered" podcast weighed in.

"Imagine being the obnoxious moron who tried to lecture DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR'S DAUGHTER on her own father. This is some peak Caucasity," Hill wrote.

That apparently also angered Mandel, who told Hill to "Stay in your lane."

Hill suggested Mandel, "sit this play out."





In addition to Mandel spreading conspiracy theories about "critical race theory" that result in him getting repeatedly dunked on by a sportswriter, he also continued pushing Trump's "Big Lie" of election fraud.

On Thursday, Mandel pushed to repeat the widely-panned Arizona audit to the other 49 states.





Mandel is facing venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the GOP primary. Vance's campaign spent the day denying that he described a rape victim being forced to deliver a rapist's baby as an "inconvenient" situation.