‘Let me explain to you’: Jen Psaki clashes with Peter Doocy over the administration’s Afghanistan airlift

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday used Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to communicate exactly what the Biden administration is doing to get Americans and our Afghan allies, and all their families, out of that country in what she declared will be "the largest airlift" in U.S. history.
.@WHPressSec: "I would say that this is now on track to be largest airlift in U.S. history … I would not say that i… https://t.co/Y2V7PX7bEw— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1629837725.0
Doocy claimed a U.S. citizen he called "Fatima" had contacted him claiming she is "stranded" at home somewhere outside of the boundaries of the Kabul airport, and blamed the administration for not getting her out.
Psaki urged Doocy to give her Fatima's contact information so she could help ensure she is able to leave.
She also took the opportunity to tell the American people "exactly what we are doing," and reminded him that the U.S. Dept. of State "for months…has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety."
Doocy claimed a U.S. citizen he called "Fatima" had contacted him claiming she is "stranded" at home somewhere outside of the boundaries of the Kabul airport, and blamed the administration for not getting her out.
Psaki urged Doocy to give her Fatima's contact information so she could help ensure she is able to leave.
She also took the opportunity to tell the American people "exactly what we are doing," and reminded him that the U.S. Dept. of State "for months…has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety."
But she made clear the administration is taking full responsibility to get every American out.
"It is our responsibility and our role to work with and help American citizens who want to leave," she said. "In recent days, they have reached out to every American citizen registered in Afghanistan directly multiple times. This is a 24/7 operation, embassies all over the world are supporting phone banking, text banking, and email efforts."
And then she offered to help Doocy's contact.
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki on identifying and evacuating remaining Americans from Afghanistan: “If any of you are hea… https://t.co/743JWkOh6J— The Recount (@The Recount) 1629835518.0