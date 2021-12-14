Jen Psaki shames Fox News hosts for privately condemning MAGA riot -- then 'spreading lies' about it anyway

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had some tough words for Fox News hosts who knew that former President Donald Trump's supporters were responsible for the January 6th riots, but then chose to blame the riots on Antifa anyway.
After being asked about the bombshell text messages revealed on Monday night by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots, Psaki didn't waste time slamming Fox News personalities such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity for expressing concern about the riots in private while brushing them off to their viewers that very same day.
"It's disappointing, and unfortunately not surprising, that some of the very same individuals who were willing to mourn, condemn, and express horror over what happened on January 6 in private, were totally silent in public," she said. "Or, even worse, were spreading lies and conspiracy theories, and have continued to since that time."
The text messages, all of which were sent to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, asked him to get Trump to publicly come out and call off his supporters at the Capitol.
Despite their pleas, however, Trump would not act to tell the rioters to go home for more than three hours.
Psaki on Jan 6 texts: "It's disappointing & unfortunately not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to mourn, condemn, and express horror over what happened on January 6 in private, were totally silent in public. Or, even worse, were spreading lies"pic.twitter.com/Ki9imzz97Z— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1639509546