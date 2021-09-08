WATCH: Jen Psaki blasts the absurdity of Greg Abbott's promise to 'eliminate all rapists'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) pledge to "eliminate all rapists" instead of allowing women to have abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

Abbott made the claim after signing new voting restrictions into law on Tuesday.

"Rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets," Abbott said when he was asked about a law which bans nearly all abortions.

Psaki, who has been critical of the state's abortion law, highlighted the absurdity of Abbott's promise to eliminate rapists at a press conference on Wednesday.

"If Texas Gov Abbott has a means to eliminate rape, I'm sure there will be bipartisan support for that," Psaki said, "but given there has never been in the history of the country, in the world, any leader who's ever been able to eliminate rape, eliminate rapists from our streets, it's even more imperative -- it's one of the many reasons I should say, not the only reason, why women in Texas should have access to health care."

WH press sec. Jen Psaki reacts to Texas governor's comments in defense of abortion law with no rape exceptions: “If Gov. Abbott has a means of eliminating all rapists or all rape from the United States, then there would be bipartisan support for that." https://t.co/W38nrl4h67 pic.twitter.com/azCFtyxyLi

