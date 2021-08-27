Jen Psaki spars with Peter Doocy over Biden's plan for Kabul terrorists
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. (Screenshot)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to send a strong message to the ISIS-K terrorists who slaughtered 13 U.S. service members in a suicide bomb attack that has now killed a total of more than 170 people.

"When the President says, 'We will hunt you down and make you pay,' what does that look like?" Doocy asked Psaki on Friday. "Is he going to order a mission to kill the people responsible, or would he be satisfied if they are captured and prosecuted?"

Psaki did not hesitate in her response: "I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the earth anymore."


Video