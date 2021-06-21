Jen Psaki says feds are bracing for Trump rallies: 'We take the rhetoric of the former guy quite seriously'
C-SPAN/screen grab

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday suggested that the Department of Homeland Security is preparing for possible violence stemming from former President Donald Trump's upcoming rallies.

During a White House press briefing, Psaki was asked whether the White House is concerned people could be "hurt or killed" because Trump continues to insist that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

"Obviously, we take the rhetoric of the former guy, as we like to say, quite seriously," Psaki explained. "I will see if there's anything from our Homeland Security team to read out."

