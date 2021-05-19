Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis blasted for helping Fox News slur Black Lives Matter as 'terrorist' sympathizers

"What's frustrating to me is that this does not seem to be a disagreement over substance or policy," Chairman McCarthy added. "I do think this is an issue of character and fitness to lead."

"I assume what happened is that Trump got wind of what we were doing and called up the minority leader and said 'I don't like it,'" McGovern said with "disgust," TPM reports, calling it "pathetic."

Fox News notes McGovern said he was 'stunned" and called McCarthy's statement "alarming."

"If there's anybody in this chamber who doesn't believe it's important to get to the truth about what happened on the sixth, or who wants to make believe that what happened on the sixth didn't happen on the sixth, like a typical tourist day on the Capitol, they are not fit to serve in this chamber," McGovern said.

Fox News reported he was "raising his voice," and added: "It is pathetic."

McGovern wasn't done. On Twitter he blasted McCarthy even more.

"We gave him what he asked for. But now? He's going back on his word. He cares more about worshiping Trump & spreading The Big Lie than upholding his oath."

Some political experts are calling McCarthy's move an "open-air cover up" and "a replay of the GOP attempt to scuttle the Russia investigation."