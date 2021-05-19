Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis blasted for helping Fox News slur Black Lives Matter as 'terrorist' sympathizers

www.rawstory.com
Jenna Ellis, a former election attorney for Donald Trump, helped Fox News slur Black Lives Matter as terrorist sympathizers.
The conservative network drew heavy criticism for a headline about the civil rights groups standing in solidarity with Palestinians, whom Fox News inaccurately described as "Hamas terrorists," and Ellis amplified the potentially libelous allegation before it was edited the following morning.
The conservative attorney was subjected to a round of criticism and scorn of her own.
@JennaEllisEsq You endorsed the insurrection honey— Your Friend JeanBean (@🏠)😷🏳️🌈 (@Your Friend JeanBean (@🏠)😷🏳️🌈)1621393430.0
@CharlieM9999 @JennaEllisEsq She did— head scout Midwest baseball and softball (@head scout Midwest baseball and softball)1621394089.0
@JennaEllisEsq Whoever wrote this headline not only needs to be fired from Fox News, but also needs to have any edu… https://t.co/BZmzytvDxD— Nick Bush (@Nick Bush)1621397791.0
@JennaEllisEsq did Jenna Ellis endorse January 6 insurrection? Anyone?— Lade (@Lade)1621420193.0
@JennaEllisEsq No,...They're on the side of civilian humans. Being a christian yourself, I would have thought you w… https://t.co/Ofv86QmMV9— Moon-Unit Cat (@Moon-Unit Cat)1621394630.0
@JennaEllisEsq You are lying. The leader of BLM said he stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people. I am Jewi… https://t.co/MvM8IOffFz— Jeffrey Levy (@Jeffrey Levy)1621395134.0
@JennaEllisEsq People will read Jenna’s tweet and think she’s making sense.😂— ❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂ (@❂ Yübbîę Umoh ❂)1621394346.0