Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis blasted for helping Fox News slur Black Lives Matter as 'terrorist' sympathizers
Jenna Ellis, a former election attorney for Donald Trump, helped Fox News slur Black Lives Matter as terrorist sympathizers.

The conservative network drew heavy criticism for a headline about the civil rights groups standing in solidarity with Palestinians, whom Fox News inaccurately described as "Hamas terrorists," and Ellis amplified the potentially libelous allegation before it was edited the following morning.

The conservative attorney was subjected to a round of criticism and scorn of her own.