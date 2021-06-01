MAGA lovers blast 'incompetent failure' Jenna Ellis after she insists Trump can't be 'reinstated'

Jenna Ellis, an attorney who fought to overturn the 2020 presidential election, was blasted by conservatives over the Memorial Day holiday after she insisted that former President Donald Trump cannot be "reinstated."
Ellis made the assertion on Twitter after attorney Sidney Powell told a group of people that Trump could "simply be reinstated."
"The election was lawless, six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the EC process happened," Ellis tweeted. "The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction."
"No, President Trump is not going to be 'reinstated,'" she added.
The news didn't go over well with Trump fans who lashed out at the attorney.
"Her [sic] and Rudy failed to take action to prevent the steal in 2019. She was always basking in the limelight and money, while being an incompetent failure. Now she is in her cat box pushing kitty litter over her," one person wrote.
"She can shove that statement up her ass," another comment said.
Read some of the responses below.
No one should continue holding office if it's proven they are there via fraud. NO ONE
— Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) May 30, 2021
This is a lie.
— ᱬichael (@ripperdoc1138) May 30, 2021
He may not be reinstated but he WILL be back in the white house. It was foreseen. He will be our last president before end times.
— Practice your God given discernment and intuition (@Nomorelieselite) May 31, 2021
Jenna, keep in mind that Gods laws are higher than mans laws.
— Roodmood74 (@roodmood74) May 31, 2021
Total nonsense and delusion
— thomas emetoh (@temetoh) May 31, 2021
Was @JennaEllisEsq hacked???? Wtf???? Or is it.... 🤔 Oh yes.... now I get it.....
— Jill Ackfeld (@AckfeldJill) June 1, 2021
I do not agree with you Jenna. We have God and God wins every time. Wait and see.
— Pam Jean (@PamJean15978641) June 1, 2021
WE DON'T CARE ABOUT YOUR CONCLUSIONS. SHOW PROOF FIRST.
— tcjcky (@Tcjcky) May 31, 2021
So Jenna Ellis believes that we just have to eat the fraud 🧐. How's everyone feeling about that?
— Detective Lee 🇺🇸🦅🦁 (@Leerose1985) June 1, 2021
Her and Rudy failed to take action to prevent the steal in 2019. She was always basking in the limelight and money, while being an incompetent failure. Now she is in her cat box pushing kitty litter over her....
— NoName (@TejoChampion) June 1, 2021
There are people that will yell for justice...but are afraid to fight for it...
— D. G. B. (@Endymion9) June 1, 2021
I've tried swallowing and it won't go down.
— 🇺🇸TrumpGal4life🇺🇸 (@KimberlyBatch12) June 1, 2021
I'm with Lin pic.twitter.com/Cu2rfXDyiD
— JMRapture Ready (@JmraptureR) June 1, 2021
She was a Ted Cruz
gal at first in 2016 remember, so was Kellyanne
— Gadsden Rattler (@MGadsden1776) June 1, 2021
Pretty surprised by her - hard to tell who to trust anymore.
— Phi Of Khem (@phiofkhem) June 1, 2021
The message that sends is if you steal an election and get caught, not only will you go unpunished, you'll get to retain power. If that's how we're rolling now, then we are officially Venezuela.
— Patriot 1776 (@MAGAI776) June 1, 2021
She doesn't believe that. She said that Trump will not become president when fraud is discovered. Which is correct. People can be held accountable and election law can be fixed but the only way Trump will be president is by winning in 2024.
— Hey I'm Preston 🇺🇸📌 (@prestonbaines) June 1, 2021
She was very anti-Trump in the 2016 campaign.
— Brian H. Yount (@brianhyount) June 1, 2021
She can shove that statement up her ass.
— Pour me another (@Adam13002760) June 1, 2021