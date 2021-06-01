MAGA lovers blast 'incompetent failure' Jenna Ellis after she insists Trump can't be 'reinstated'
Jenna Ellis, an attorney who fought to overturn the 2020 presidential election, was blasted by conservatives over the Memorial Day holiday after she insisted that former President Donald Trump cannot be "reinstated."

Ellis made the assertion on Twitter after attorney Sidney Powell told a group of people that Trump could "simply be reinstated."

"The election was lawless, six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the EC process happened," Ellis tweeted. "The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction."

"No, President Trump is not going to be 'reinstated,'" she added.

The news didn't go over well with Trump fans who lashed out at the attorney.

"Her [sic] and Rudy failed to take action to prevent the steal in 2019. She was always basking in the limelight and money, while being an incompetent failure. Now she is in her cat box pushing kitty litter over her," one person wrote.

"She can shove that statement up her ass," another comment said.

Read some of the responses below.