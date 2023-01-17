Jeremy Renner suggests he’s home from hospital after snowplowing accident
Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" New York special fan screening at AMC Lincoln Square on Nov. 22, 2021, in New York. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America/TNS

Jeremy Renner suggested he’s home from the hospital in a tweet late Monday, more than two weeks after a snowplowing accident left him critically injured. The actor tweeted about Sunday’s premiere of Season 2 of “Mayor of Kingstown,” which he stars in. “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” Renner wrote. A representative for Renner didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Renner, 52, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition on Jan. 1 after his snowplow ran over him near his Reno, Nevada-area home, officials said. ...