Jerry Brown blasts hypocrites who are attacking Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown defended President Joe Biden in the wake of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaos that ensued.

Speaking to CNN, Brown said that Biden was "courageous" to do something that his predecessors "didn't have the guts" to do.

"Biden was very courageous, and there's so much hypocrisy," Brown told CNN. "Look, the Afghan war, very soon after we went over there, it was over...We took out the Al Qaeda. We chased after bin Laden."

"We stayed there too long," he continued. "Bush should have gotten us out. Obama should have gotten us out, Trump -- but they were all afraid of exactly what's happening. They didn't have the guts that Joe Biden had."

Brown went on to suggest that Biden may have been misled as to how bad the result would be, such as the Talban taking back huge swaths of the country immediately after the U.S. pulled out.

"We had firepower to kill Taliban. But our friends, our allies gave up. They didn't have a rationale," he said. "Their only rationale was America was there, and they were fighting. But when push comes to shove, they are more aligned with the Taliban, or at least they're not ready to die for them, so obviously Biden had to get out. Are we going to stay another 20 years?"

He added that Biden "will be attacked by the very people that got us in there and got us to stay in there."

Watch the video below: