'An all-time low': Jerry Nadler hammers GOP over latest hearing
Jerrold Nadler, D- N.Y., during a markup of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on Dec. 11, 2019 in Washington, D.C.. - Jose Luis Magana/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was not pleased on Thursday with Republican colleagues who decided to devote a hearing to the purported dangers of transgender health care for teenagers.

During his opening statement at the hearing, Nadler accused the GOP of using scare tactics to drum up prejudice against the transgender community.

"Today's hearing is an all-time low for the Republican majority," Nadler argued. "In my three decades in Congress, I have taken part in plenty of hearings where I did not agree with the choice of topic, to say the least. I am absolutely disgusted at the Republican majority's bullying, bigoted framing of an issue that would otherwise be worthy of serious discussion."

Nadler then outlined his objections to the hearing.

"What we are witnessing today is nothing more than a taxpayer-funded platform for congressional Republicans to bully transgender kids, who are already some of the most vulnerable members of our community," he charged. "Things are already tough enough for these kids and their parents. A mental health survey... found that transgender youth experience high risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts."

Watch the video below or at this link.


'An all-time low': Jerry Nadler hammers GOP over latest hearingwww.youtube.com

