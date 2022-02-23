Jeffrey Epstein associate's $29 million parachute frozen as Barclays investigates

On Wednesday, CNN Business reported that Barclays is suspending a $29 million bonus payout to former CEO Jes Staley, as British regulators probe his alleged links to deceased billionaire wealth manager and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
"The bank said in its annual report published on Wednesday that it has suspended bonus and share payments to Staley while regulators probe his links to the financier, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges," reported Charles Riley. "Staley owns 9.1 million unvested shares that are subject to performance measures, according to the annual report. He holds another 2.1 million unvested shares that are not subject to performance review. Those shares are worth roughly £21.3 million ($29 million) based on Tuesday's closing price."
"Before joining Barclays as CEO in December 2015, Staley worked for more than 30 years at JPMorgan (JPM), where he served as head of its investment banking division. His relationship with Epstein dated back to 2000, when he became head of JPMorgan's private bank," said the report. "'He was already a client. The relationship was maintained during my time at JPMorgan, but as I left Morgan it tapered off quite significantly,' Staley told reporters on a call in February 2020."
Epstein, notorious in his career for managing the money of the super-rich, previously escaped serious accountability with a controversial plea deal with the Justice Department in 2008. He was re-arrested in 2019 amid resurfacing horror stories about his underage sex slavery operation, in which he allegedly passed girls as young as 14 around at parties in his mansions to powerful, well connected people around the world. He even allegedly threatened to throw one of his rape victims into a pool of alligators if she ever revealed his crimes.
The consequences of Epstein's sex trafficking operation have been far-reaching. Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. attorney who secured the soft plea deal for Epstein in 2008, was forced to resign as former President Trump's Secretary of Labor. Ghislaine Maxwell, the powerful British socialite who helped procure girls for Epstein, was convicted earlier this year, and former modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, another accused Epstein accomplice, was found hanged in a Paris jail this week. Meanwhile, lawsuits abound by victims against powerful people who allegedly raped them at Epstein parties, including Prince Andrew, who settled with his accuser this month.