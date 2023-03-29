Jill Biden to attend vigil for Nashville shooting victims; Pope Francis sends condolences
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

First Lady Jill Biden is set to attend Wednesday night’s candlelight vigil in Nashville to “honor and mourn” the six victims killed in the Covenant School shooting, a spokeswoman said. Biden, a longtime teacher, planned to travel to Nashville after visiting with military families in Ohio, according to press secretary Vanessa Valdivia. “Honored that @FLOTUS will attend this evening’s vigil as Nashville mourns and remembers the lives tragically taken from us,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted. The vigil at Public Square Park, scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. local time, takes place two days after...