Jim Jordan's crime crusade against NYC 'makes no sense': city's mayor

New York City’s top elected official believes Republicans are trying to make political hay over right-wing media fueled perceptions that the Big Apple has become a crime hellscape – and he called them out for it Wednesday, Politico reports.

Mayor Eric Adams responded to congressional GOP plans to hold hearings in New York City next week focusing on the city’s crime rate during a press conference on an unrelated matter.

Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee and so-called “weaponization of government” subcommittee, announced the plans to hold a “field hearing” over crime earlier this week.

Jordan signaled plans to target Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who last week charged former President Donald Trump with a 34-count felony indictment over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

“Alvin Bragg’s radical pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime in New York City," Jordan tweeted.

“Next week, the Judiciary Committee will examine these policies during a field hearing in Manhattan.”

Adams chided Jordan for his focus on New York when “crime in congressional Republican areas per capita is through the roof,” and blamed southern states for the “proliferation of guns” flooding into major cities across America.

Jordan’s committee hasn’t made plans with city officials to ready for the hearing, which will be held in a lower Manhattan federal building, Adams said.

“This is just an extension of Donald Trump campaigning and it really makes no sense,” Adams said.