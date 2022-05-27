Jim Jordan attempts to spin a deal with House Select Committee in exchange for his cooperation: report

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is attempting to negotiate a deal with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in exchange for his cooperation.

According to The Washington Post, the Republican lawmaker, who previously suggested that he would not cooperate with the committee, has one condition he wants to be met in order to cooperate. Jordan is reportedly requesting access to "all the evidence the committee had on him ahead of time."

On Wednesday, May 25, Jordan penned a letter addressed to the committee where he leveled accusations, accusing its members of "violating the Constitution and pursuing 'political vendettas' against Trump and the former president’s allies." Sourcing a previous letter he'd sent back in January, Jordan claimed “the Select Committee’s conduct up to that point led me to believe it was not operating fairly or in good faith.”

“Even before your subpoena, as I articulated to you in January, I had serious doubts about the Select Committee’s commitment to fundamental fairness and due process,” Jordan wrote. “Your failure to respond added to my concerns, and your unprecedented actions over the past thirteen days have exacerbated them.”

Per The Post, Jordan "requested that the committee provide him with 'all documents, videos, or other material … that you potentially anticipate using, introducing, or relying on during questioning,' as well as all material in which his name appeared or was referenced and legal analyses of the committee’s power to issue a non-ethics subpoena to a member of Congress."

The lawmaker claims that "only then could he 'adequately further respond to [the] subpoena.”



“I expect that you will provide the entirety of this material without delay," Jordan wrote.

Jordan is one of five Republican lawmakers who have been subpoenaed in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. The other four are House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). All initially declined to cooperate with the committee.