Revealed: The Dems plan to combat the GOP’s ‘insane’ attempts to roll back the J6 committee’s findings

Democrats don't intend to repeat a crucial error made by Kevin McCarthy at the formation of the Jan. 6 select committee.
House Republicans intend to set up a congressional panel to investigate the supposed “weaponization of the federal government," which will examine the select committee's findings and other investigations involving Donald Trump and his GOP allies, but Democrats plan to ride along no matter how "crazy" things get, reported The Daily Beast.
“They are authorizing a committee to meddle in ongoing law enforcement investigations,” said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who serves on the Judiciary Committee. “That’s insane.”
Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has already been tapped to head the new panel, which he says will focus on “FBI politicization,” and Republicans bristle when asked whether the efforts are intended to settle political scores for the twice-impeached former president.
“If you make the mistake of thinking it’s not a serious committee, that it’s all about, like, re-litigating some personal grievance of a politician… you will end up looking silly later on,” said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who intends to serve on the committee. “Like every story you write, make sure you don’t look like a bloomin’ idiot in six months when we blow the lid off of this, and you look like an apologist for the spy state.”
The resolution establishing the committee specifies that 15 lawmakers will serve on the panel, with nine Republicans and six Democrats, including Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, but doubts have already been raised about the GOP's intentions.
“It’s going to be led by Jim Jordan,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), another Judiciary member. “So that tells you what kind of approach they’re going to take. It’s going to be about defunding the FBI and protecting insurrectionists.”
McCarthy tried to get Jordan and other Trump allies onto the Jan. 6 committee, but he refused to offer any alternatives after then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) removed them, and Democrats say they won't follow his example with this probe.
“Democrats are not going to make the same mistake that Speaker McCarthy did with the Jan. 6 Commission, where he just said, ‘I’m gonna take all my marbles and go home,’” Lieu said. “We’re going to put Democratic members on this committee, and we’re going to show the American people that Republicans are trying to obstruct justice.”
But, even so, there are concern that their presence on the panel will legitimize its work, no matter how far into the weeds they go.
“It’s the same problem we have all the time," said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA). "You don’t want to elevate their theories by repeating them in any way. At the same time, you don’t want people to think that you agree with them, because they’re crazy."