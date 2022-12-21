Jim Jordan rolls out attempted attack on Big Tech as GOP prepares for House takeover: report

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a top-ranking lawmaker who is expected to take over the leadership of the House Judiciary Committee, has rolled out his plans for the panel's agenda for next year when Republican lawmakers take over the House chamber.

According to NBC News, the Ohio lawmaker is planning to take aim at the Big Tech industry starting with letters addressed to the CEOs of Amazon, Alphabet, the Apple Corporation, Facebook's parent company, Meta, and Microsoft.

In the letters dated Wednesday, December 21, the Republican lawmaker "demanded information about what he called 'the nature and extent of your companies’ collusion with the Biden Administration.”

Per the news outlet, Jordan also "demanded documents and communication going back to January 2020 between employees and contractors of the companies and anyone affiliated with the executive branch of the government pertaining to 'moderation, deletion, suppression, restricting, or reduced circulation of content.'"

However, Jordan didn't stop there. As a fierce critic of Big Tech, he's also requested a list of company employees who were tasked with "developing content moderation policies, now or in the past, as well as third-party groups, companies or people the company has consulted on content moderation policies."

As part of Jordan's formal request, he is also asking for the documents to be provided by 5pm on December 29 and requesting that existing and future records are preserved.

Despite Jordan's claims, Big Tech firms have denied the allegations of biased actions and stand by their efforts to enforce the community guidelines outlined in their policies.

Many of the companies addressed in the letter have not responded to the network's request for comment.