Jim Jordan brutally fact-checked for bashing Biden on masks: ‘The virus has mutated — keep up!’
Rep. Jim Jordan (WCMH)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took a shot at President Joe Biden after the Centers for Disease Control reinstated its recommendations for masking against coronavirus by fully vaccinated individuals.

The president had announced May 13 that fully vaccinated Americans could safely stop wearing masks in most situations, but the CDC issued new guidance that masks should be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status as the highly contagious delta variant is exploding in many areas of the country.

The CDC said that fully vaccinated Americans can "participate in many of the activities that they did before the pandemic" but advised people to wear a mask "in areas of substantial or high transmission" of the delta variant.

Jordan tweeted out a clip of Biden's pronouncement -- without any additional commentary or other context -- as House Republicans bristle at the return of mask mandates inside the U.S. Capitol, where many GOP lawmakers still refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ohio Republican was smacked with a round of criticism and fact-checking.












SmartNews