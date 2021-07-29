Jim Jordan brutally fact-checked for bashing Biden on masks: ‘The virus has mutated — keep up!’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took a shot at President Joe Biden after the Centers for Disease Control reinstated its recommendations for masking against coronavirus by fully vaccinated individuals.
The president had announced May 13 that fully vaccinated Americans could safely stop wearing masks in most situations, but the CDC issued new guidance that masks should be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status as the highly contagious delta variant is exploding in many areas of the country.
The CDC said that fully vaccinated Americans can "participate in many of the activities that they did before the pandemic" but advised people to wear a mask "in areas of substantial or high transmission" of the delta variant.
Jordan tweeted out a clip of Biden's pronouncement -- without any additional commentary or other context -- as House Republicans bristle at the return of mask mandates inside the U.S. Capitol, where many GOP lawmakers still refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Ohio Republican was smacked with a round of criticism and fact-checking.
@Jim_Jordan That’s the thing about science, it changes based on new findings. 👍🏼 not hard to comprehend.— Caitlin (@Caitlin) 1627572806.0
@Jim_Jordan Why Ohio’s 4th District wants a man that doesn’t understand that knowledge evolves over time as their r… https://t.co/JaOSvdyv4c— Peter Cassizzi (@Peter Cassizzi) 1627572807.0
@Jim_Jordan Yes, things have changed. The virus has mutated. Keep up @Jim_Jordan! Wearing a mask if simple. It's pr… https://t.co/x5fRs8tN5R— ML Real Patriots = Dems 👠 (@ML Real Patriots = Dems 👠) 1627573248.0
@Jim_Jordan This statement has been updated by the CDC, Please, STOP, these games, you’re playing with people lives...— B.A. Walker (@B.A. Walker) 1627574427.0
@Jim_Jordan Please stop insulting people's intelligence - and you're own. We know that with new developments (like… https://t.co/siG11i98xZ— Connie (@Connie) 1627572786.0
@Jim_Jordan Circumstances change, Jim😷This is part of the basic human condition 👩🏻⚖️— Deborah Leigh (@Deborah Leigh) 1627572893.0
@Jim_Jordan Most of the Covid in the US is originating from Republican-led states.— Trump Failed (@Trump Failed) 1627572727.0
@Jim_Jordan Why are you showing a video from May? Recommendations have changed based on change in circumstances.— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️) 1627573017.0
@Jim_Jordan This is OLD NEWS...the Delta variant has new rules....it is different, it is expanding at an incredible… https://t.co/l3W2kSNDT0— megraham (@megraham) 1627576371.0