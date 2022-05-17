Jim Jordan lashes out at Congress for holding a hearing on UFOs
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

For the first time in over 50 years, Congress held a public hearing on UFOs, which came on the heels of an unclassified report issued by the Department of Defense last June and the establishment of a permanent UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) office at the Pentagon.

Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan thinks there are better ways Congress could be spending its time, and he made his feelings known in a Facebook post this Tuesday.

"$5 dollar gas. No baby formula. Record crime. Record inflation. Border crisis. And what’s Congress doing today? Holding a hearing on UFOs!" Jordan wrote.

According to video game pioneer and author Rizwan Virk, the hearing "didn’t do enough to challenge one of the most limiting aspects when it comes to understanding UFOs."

"Though Rep. André Carson, D-N.Y., who led the hearing, said ahead of time that its aim was to explore the issue as 'both a national security threat and an interest of great importance to the American public,' the hearing focused on security and intelligence," Virk wrote this Tuesday.

