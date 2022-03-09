Billionaire West Virginia governor reveals plan to sue Charleston newspaper for 'volumes of stuff'

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has confirmed his intent to file a lawsuit against a West Virginia newspaper and one of its reporters over what he vaguely described as "volumes of stuff," according to WTRF.

On Monday, March 7, the Republican governor expressed his frustration over an article written by Phil Kabler that was published by the Charleston Gazette on Sunday.

In the article, headlined, "Justice and Legislature’s opposition to masks and vaccines bear responsibility for many COVID-19 deaths in WV" Kabler said, per WTRF, "he’s no health expert but he ran the COVID numbers compared to California and the state had a lower rate than West Virginia because stricter face masks, vaccination mandates, and a state vaccine rate over 70 % combined to help prevent death."

During his press briefing on Monday, Justice slammed Kabler and reportedly wished he "was hijacked on a train." Ironically, Kabler recently traveled by train in California.

"He thought things were so marvelously good there that I wish to God above that someway, somehow he would have gone to California a long time ago, he was on a train when that was happening and it would have been wonderful in my book if the train would have been hijacked and he would have been kept in California forever," said Justice.

According to Justice, who believes Kabler should be fired from the newspaper, the reporter also mocked "the handicaps of people at the Capitol and sent a letter to the Governor’s office in a rant with the ‘foulest language that you could come up with.’"