Arizona MAGA candidate goes on angry tirade after Trump backs his primary opponent
Jim Lamon (Photo via Jim Lamon Facebook page)

A Donald Trump-supporting Arizona businessman who has his eye on being the Republican Party nominee for the seat being held by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) flipped out after learning the former president chose another candidate for his endorsement.

As Axios reported on Thursday, Trump threw his support behind tech executive Blake Masters, which led rival Jim Lamon to issue a statement ripping into Masters and expressing anger with Trump whom he tried to keep in office in 2020 by falsely claiming he was an elector.

As the Arizona Republic reported back in January, Lamon defended his claim he was an elector by explaining he "only asserting himself as one of Arizona’s official electors in case the results were decertified."

His election efforts on behalf of Trump, along with a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago, appear to have been in vain -- and now Lamon is angry.

According to his statement, "There is no candidate in this race who has fought harder to support the America First movement than me. I have also supported President Trump as a donor and an elector -- things that other candidates in the race did not," before adding, "As a staunch supporter of President Trump's America First policies, I am especially disappointed in his endorsement."

Lamon also lashed out at Masters as a "wholly-owned subsidiary of a Big Tech, California billionaire."

As for Masters' prospects in the general election should he win the GOP primary, Lamon claimed, "Blake Masters would be shred (sic) to pieces by Mark Kelly and the Democrats as someone who has unironically quoted a Nazi, called World War II an i unjust war, called the Unabomber one of his intellectual influencers, and shared an article attacking Israel as the North Korea of the Middle East."

As Axios reported, Trump reportedly passed on Lamon because he "thought Lamon, who pushed his business bonafides, talked about himself too much," adding that Trump felt his attempts to compare himself to Trump were "off-putting."

You can see a tweet of his statement below:

