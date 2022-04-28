Teenage Jimmy John's worker stabbed over sandwich order
A North Carolina woman, upset over her sandwich order, allegedly stabbed a teenage employee at a Jimmy John's and is now facing assault and other charges.

High Point Police Department (HPPD) officers responded to the fast-food chain Monday evening after reports of an assault and later arrested 45-year-old Demetris Holeman at her home, according to Newsweek.

Holeman is known to store staff and previously had been refused service. She is listed on a do-not-serve list at that location.

"Workers told officers Holeman came to the store to complain about her order. She then threw several items at the employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon," Newsweek reports.

The 16-year-old victim was transported to a Greensboro hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Holeman is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damage to the store.

HPPD Captain Patrick O'Toole told WXII: "The sheer fact that an adult finds it OK to physically assault someone because a sandwich menu or a sandwich order being wrong is abhorrent.

"The fact that you were willing to assault someone, not only physically but with an edged weapon over a sandwich being wrong, I can't explain how you come to that conclusion," O'Toole said.

