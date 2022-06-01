Ted Cruz should be confronted eating out: Jimmy Kimmel says 'every busboy spits in his food, right?'

The host of Jimmy Kimmel live blasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) one week after the fatal school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The host described the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Houston as a "meeting of the mindless."

"We don't need gun control, we need demon control," said one couple at the convention.

The host then hilariously imagined the political debate over demon control.

"And speaking of demons, Ted Cruz was on-hand in Houston to spread his slime all over the NRA halls," he said as the crowd applauded.

He noted Cruz was confronted at a sushi restaurant.

"Ted Cruz must know that, at this point every busboy spits in his food, right?" Kimmel said. "But maybe that's what he likes about eating out, I don't know."

"But I for one hope hope Ted Cruz never gets to eat peacefully in a restaurant ever again," he added.

He then played a clip of Cruz ranting about doors and suggest people might want to stack old doors on the Texas senator's front lawn in protest.

"Oh man, I would hate to see that," he said sarcastically. "Imagine if there were so many doors in front of his door that he couldn't get out the door."

Watch: