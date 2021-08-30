MAGA mom who entered Capitol with her son claimed she thought a congressman invited them

Jodi Lynn Wilson drove to Washington D.C. with her son Cole Temple to attend the January 6 Trump protest at the U.S. Capitol. Both admitted going into the Capitol building -- in one telling invited by police and in another by someone who they thought was a congressman.

The mother and son, from Swanton OH, both face charges related to unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on January 6 at the Capitol. Here's the background -- unedited-- from the FBI criminal complaint:

"In the course of the FBI's investigation, the FBI reviewed public court records identifying WILSON's involvement in a case concerning custody of a minor child. These records identified a court-appointed guardian ad litem (hereafter "GAL"). The FBI interviewed the GAL regarding reports to the court concerning WILSON's activities on January 6, 2021. According to the GAL, WILSON confirmed to the GAL that she had entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and had been accompanied by her son, TEMPLE. WILSON asserted that she had been invited onto the steps of the Capitol building by an unidentified man that WILSON assumed to be a congressman. WILSON then stated that a police officer then told WILSON and TEMPLE they were allowed to go inside the U.S. Capitol building."

The FBI reports that Wilson offered a somewhat different explanation when she and her son were interviewed by agents on August 12 outside their residence:

"Wilson initially denied going inside the U.S. Capitol Building, but admitted that she had traveled to Washington, D.C. and was outside the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. After agents showed her surveillance photographs of her inside the building, Wilson stated that police officers had "held the door open for [her]" and that an officer had "told me that's what I could do, and I went in, and that's all that I did."

In a separate interview, Temple told the FBI that while outside the Capitol Building, "he saw protestors pushing police barricades, saw the police deploy tear gas against the protestors, and that he then walked up the steps to the Capitol Building. Temple stated that he entered the building with the second wave of protesters to enter. Temple stated that when he entered, it appeared as though law enforcement allowed people inside."

However, Temple admitted to having posting photos or videos on January 6 to his Snapchat account, the reports states. A witness who has known Temple for several years provided the FBI with a Snapchat video in what Temple states, "Sh*ts going down" [sic] and "Go ahead, say some sh*t." The report adds, "A portion of this video appears to show Temple inside of the U.S. Capitol, filming himself and yelling 'just broke in this b*tch.'"

You can read the FBI criminal complaint here.