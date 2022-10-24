NC sheriff resigns amid probe into racist rants, misconduct and abuse of power

On Monday, WECT reported that Jody Greene, the suspended sheriff of Columbus County, North Carolina, resigned from office after an investigation began into a wide range of allegations of personal and professional misconduct — in the middle of a hearing on the petition to remove him from office.

"Just as the state prepared to call its first witness in the hearing, Greene’s attorney announced the Sheriff’s resignation. A deputy told WECT that the courtroom was at capacity, and several people were standing outside the courthouse. Most of them cheered when they learned the news," reported Lauren Schuster. "The rest of the hearing was called off, and District Attorney Jon David says it was no longer necessary due to Greene’s resignation. The criminal investigation continues regarding allegations of misconduct and obstruction of justice committed by Greene and the Sheriff’s Office."

Greene's troubles began in September, after a subordinate recorded him on a phone call making racist remarks against a recently-terminated sergeant and the former sheriff he defeated in the 2020 election, both of whom are Black, and who were involved in a legal challenge to the election results that temporarily sidelined him from his duties. “I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these black bastards,” said Greene. “I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there.”

From there, further allegations surfaced that Greene had "engag[ed] in intimidation and abuse of authority" by arresting residents who insulted him and even threatening to arrest county commissioners for no valid reason. He was also accused of carrying on a sexual relationship with one of his detectives while they were on duty, at one point causing "damage to county property."

“These allegations speak through time and are disqualifying to anyone seeking to hold the high office of sheriff,” District Attorney Jon David said in a statement. “Should Greene be successful in the November election, my office would have an ethical obligation to file, and will file, a new Petition to Remove Greene from that term of office based on the allegations alleged in the current Petition to Remove.”

This comes after multiple other sheriffs around the country have been brought down by scandals this year. Sheriff Steve Hendrix of Van Zandt County, Texas resigned in May after he was charged with lying to investigators about a use-of-force incident in which a deputy punched a handcuffed inmate in the face. And in June, Duval County, Florida Sheriff Mike Williams stepped down after it emerged he didn't actually live in the county.