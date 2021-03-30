Descendants of FDR and his cabinet urge Biden to embrace 'New Deal-scale' public jobs program

With the pandemic-induced economic emergency far from over as weekly jobless claims and long-term unemployment remain sky-high, descendants of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and key members of his Cabinet published an open letter Tuesday morning urging President Joe Biden to embrace a "New Deal-scale" public jobs program to help end the crisis and set the stage for an equitable recovery.

"What President Franklin Roosevelt said, when taking office in the depths of the Great Depression, remains true today: 'A host of unemployed citizens face the grim problem of existence, and an equally great number toil with little return.… Our greatest primary task is to put people to work," the new letter reads. "Today's crisis of unemployment requires a federal response at least as bold as they designed to pull America out of the Great Depression and usher in the New Deal."

Released as Biden is set to unveil the details of his nascent infrastructure and green jobs package, the letter was signed by James Roosevelt, Jr., the grandson of FDR; Harry Hopkins, the grandson of former Agriculture Secretary Henry Wallace; June Hopkins, the granddaughter of former Commerce Secretary Harry Hopkins; Tomlin Perkins Coggeshall, the grandson of former Labor Secretary Frances Perkins; and Harold M. Ickes, the son of former Interior Secretary Harold L. Ickes.

The descendants of key architects of the New Deal—the ambitious series of programs that helped end the Great Depression of the 1930s and provide permanent economic assistance for millions—argued that a similarly ambitious approach will be necessary to reverse the damage inflicted by the most unequal economic crisis in modern U.S. history.

Specifically, the letter presses Biden to support legislation led by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) that aims to establish a new jobs program through the Social Security Act, one of the most important and enduring New Deal programs.

"The 'Jobs for Economic Recovery Act'... is boldly New Deal-ish in its potential to quickly get Americans back to work," the letter reads. "The legislation would enable unemployed Americans to work in wage-paying jobs, carrying out useful projects, until they can be absorbed in the recovering labor market."

"If they were alive today," the letter continues, "we believe our New Deal forebears... would agree that the 'Jobs for Economic Recovery Act' should be included in the recovery plan you send to Congress."

The group also applauds Biden's January executive order directing the Interior Department to begin work establishing a "Civilian Climate Corps," an initiative modeled on a major New Deal public works program.

"We hope your modern-day version will add urban projects, such as building retrofits for energy efficiency, urban gardens and bike paths, and brownfield remediation, in addition to tackling the 21st Century climate challenges identified in your order, like carbon sequestration in soils and plants, and strengthening coastal and marine ecosystems," the letter reads.

The fresh calls for Biden to emulate the New Deal in his response to the coronavirus crisis comes weeks after the president reportedly hosted historians in the White House to discuss "how big is too big—and how fast is too fast—to jam through once-in-a-lifetime historic changes to America."

"President Biden took notes in a black book as they discussed some of his most admired predecessors," according to Axios. "Then he said to Doris Kearns Goodwin: 'I'm no FDR, but...' He'd like to be. The March 2 session, which the White House kept under wraps, reflects Biden's determination to be one of the most consequential presidents."

While some analysts have pumped the breaks on commentary likening the temporary relief programs established by the recently passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the lasting, transformational accomplishments of the New Deal and Great Society, others have argued that Biden "doesn't need to be FDR or LBJ to change America," as New York magazine's Eric Levitz recently put it.

Amid progressive demands for as much as $10 trillion in new infrastructure spending over the next decade, Biden is expected to begin releasing a recovery package that—according to the Washington Post—could call for $4 trillion in spending on a variety of initiatives, including "proposals to repair the nation's physical infrastructure, such as its bridges, railways, ports, water systems and more, as well as revive domestic manufacturing; invest in research and development; expand clean energy investments, and create a nationwide infrastructure for electric vehicles."

Coggeshall, the founder of the Frances Perkins Center and one of the new letter's signatories, said in a statement Tuesday that his "grandmother, an architect of the New Deal and Social Security, would be very pleased with President Biden's leadership in this time of grave economic hardship and inequality."

"Sustained government investment in our infrastructure and our people lifted us out of the Great Depression," Coggeshall added, "and I believe President Biden is thinking along those very same lines."

