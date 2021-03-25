Ari Fleischer blasted for bizarre attack on Biden's press briefing: ‘What is wrong with you?’
Screengrab.

Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary during the George W. Bush administration, lashed out at Joe Biden as the president held his first presidential press briefing.

"Are you kidding me? Biden is flipping through a typed, multi-page document, which i (sic) bet are Qs & As. I've never seen a POTUS bring one of those to a news conference. Is he really that week (sic) that he needs a study guide?" Fleischer posted to Twitter.

Other users of the social media site blasted Fleischer's analysis. Here's some of what people were saying: