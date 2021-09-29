‘I’m sick of his face’: Stevie Van Zandt doesn't want to see Joe Manchin on TV ever again
Screengrab.

Legendary entertainer Stevie Van Zandt had harsh words for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday.

MSNBC's Brian Williams interviewed Van Zandt about his new memoir, Unrequited Infatuations and asked him of what he thought of the job Democrats have done governing the country.

"You know, I mean, I'm rooting for Joe Biden every single day, I really am, you know? I just -- I just got this terrible feeling, you know, and I've had this for a long, long time that we're in a war and only one side is fighting it and I've been feeling that for decades," Van Zandt said. "It's really coming to a very serious place now where we might lose our democracy because of it, you know? And I just -- I just -- I'm not happy with what's going on here."

Van Zandt specifically mentioned his dissatisfaction with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"I just keep asking, where are the tough good guys, you know? And I just can't find them, Brian, and we need them now," he said.

He then mentioned Manchin and also appeared to be discussing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

"I keep rooting for Joe, you know, but, you know, the two -- the two, you know, the Benedict Arnold twins are not helping matters, and they're -- I hope they come around. I don't know. I don't want to see Manchin on TV ever again. I mean, I'm sick of his face," he said.

Watch:

Stevie Van Zandt youtu.be

