Joe Manchin: Any infrastructure bill must be bipartisan only

Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, whose home state of West Virginia desperately needs a federal infrastructure bill, says he refuses to support any infrastructure legislation that is not bipartisan.
"We need to be bipartisan," Manchin, whose state's infrastructure received a "D" on its last report card, told NBC News' Garrett Haake.
Haake says via Twitter Sen. Manchin "REALLY isn't interested in doing an infrastructure bill w/ only Democratic support," and "Repeatedly says he thinks there will be a bipartisan deal between" President Joe Biden and Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito, his West Virginia GOP Senate colleague.
Democrats could push through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill without support from Republicans via reconciliation, but Manchin also turned that down.
Infrastructure by reconciliation? Manchin isn’t there. GH. Are you ready to go it alone with just Democrats?… https://t.co/JBgCJS2o6A— Garrett Haake (@Garrett Haake) 1622757997.0
Manchin is also opposed to killing the filibuster.