Joe Manchin defends Judge Jackson from GOP's 'ludicrous' attacks

On Monday, CNN congressional reporter Lauren Fox revealed that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has lost his patience with Senate Republicans for a repeatedly debunked smear claiming Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sympathized with child pornography offenders, calling the attacks "ludicrous."
"It had gotten to the point where I said this is beyond," said Manchin, whose announcement he will vote to confirm Jackson all but guarantees her successful confirmation to the high court. "Enough is enough."
Manchin announced Friday he is going to vote for Judge Jackson, and he said tonight some of the GOP attacks he heard on her sentencing practices of child pornographers were \u201c ludicrous \u201c \n\n\u201cIt had gotten to the point where I said this is beyond\u201d \n\n\u201cEnough is enough\u201d— Lauren Fox (@Lauren Fox) 1648508476
Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, was one of the only realistic members of the caucus who could have been undecided on Jackson, who is set to be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court pending confirmation.
Some Republicans, led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), have tried to claim that Jackson showed unusual leniency to defendants guilty of child pornography possession. His claims have been widely debunked by fact-checkers and decried by legal experts as a subtle wink to QAnon conspiracy theorists, who believe a secret organization of Satanic child predators is consuming human flesh to become immortal.