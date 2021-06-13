WATCH: Joe Rogan ridiculed in the sky above Los Angeles

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan was ridiculed in the sky above Los Angeles on Saturday.

"A skywriting message marriage proposal was seen up above West Hollywood and the surrounding areas Saturday, which asked somebody named Mollie Pratt to marry them ... reportedly followed up with 'SHE SAID YES' ... and then one last random train of thought," TMZ reported. "After the Mollie stuff flew by -- which purportedly had trailing messages like 'I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING' and 'UNTIL DEATH DO US PART' ... the writing followed with something to the effect of, 'ONE MORE THING ... JOE ROGAN IS LITEALLY (sic) 5 FOOT 3.'"

Rogan was recently slammed by the White House for suggesting that his younger listeners not get the coronavirus vaccines. Rogan admitted he is a "moron."

Pictures of the skywriting were posted to Twitter:















