Joe Rogan's influence 'has plummeted' in the wake of his move to Spotify: investigation

Controversial podcaster Joe Rogan traded influence for cash when he went behind Spotify's paywall, according to an investigation by The Verge.

In 2020, Rogan signed with Spotify in a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

"However, a new data investigation by The Verge finds that the powerful podcaster's influence has waned since he went behind Spotify's wall. His show has declined as a hype vehicle for guests, and Rogan's presence as a mainstay in the news has plummeted," the publication reported.

The publication noted that "Spotify hasn't given specific numbers detailing Rogan's listenership since he came on board," but explained the methodology it used for its analysis.

"Because Spotify doesn't share how many plays each podcast gets, or how many unique listeners regularly tune in, we looked instead at a secondary metric: how much of a promotional boost Rogan gives his guests. To do this, we pulled data from the analytics tool Social Blade to track the Twitter following of every guest who went on Rogan's podcast between December 2019 and July 2021. Guests generally see a surge of new followers after appearing on the show, with some gaining as many as 18,000 new followers in the week following their chat, and that effect has grown over time as The Joe Rogan Experience gained popularity," the publication explained.

According to the analysis, Rogan's promotional boost has plummeted.

"We found that prior to going exclusive, from December 2019 to November 2020, Rogan's guests could expect to gain around 4,000 Twitter followers in the week after their episode premiered. After he went exclusive, that number declined by half to around 2,000, suggesting a drop in listeners. To isolate the effect, we focused on people who had under 500,000 followers when going on Rogan's show, since bigger names — someone like Dave Chappelle or Elon Musk — were likely to bring more attention to Rogan than vice versa," The Verge explained.

