'Full blown racist' Joe Scarborough blasted after rant accuses Biden of 'luring' migrant children

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough faced backlash on Twitter on Tuesday after he accused the Biden administration of "luring" migrant children to the U.S. border.

Scarborough made the remarks during a lengthy rant on Morning Joe.

"The administration right now, the Biden administration right now is the one that's luring these children to the border with the promise of being able to get in," he said at one point. "They're letting families just dissolve into the country and not have a court date, not have a date to come back."

"That's a crisis at the border!" he exclaimed. "And as long as you have a permissive policy, first of all, again, it's dangerous for the children, because more children are going to keep coming, until you tell them, no, we're not going to let them in."

Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Dickerson, who appeared on the show on Tuesday, said that she was not given the time to refute all of Scarborough's "inaccuracies."

"It is a not a 'Biden administration policy' that allows unaccompanied minors to request legal protection at the border. That is the American asylum system, codified into law by congress in the the Refugee Act of 1980," she pointed out on Twitter. "Case management programs that were eliminated by the Trump administration and are being reestablished now yielded immigration court appearance rates higher than 90% — not 25-30%."

"The general implication was that requesting asylum is unfair or illegal. It's not," Dickerson added.

Scores of viewers lashed out at the MSNBC host on Twitter.

"Hey #JoeScarborough your racism is showing again," one commenter wrote. "Look in the mirror and repeat what you said this morning. You're looking at a bigot."

"Today was proof of @JoeNBC as being a full blown racist," another person tweeted. "Blaming the 'crisis' on Biden was too much to take. He ,HIMSELF, helped elect Trump...The real culprit that caused the boarder backlog."

Watch the video and read some of the responses below.

1/There were a lot of inaccuracies in a Morning Joe segment that just ended. I only got a chance to respond to some of them and wanted to provide further clarity:

— Caitlin Dickerson (@itscaitlinhd) March 23, 2021

3/ Case management programs that were eliminated by the Trump administration and are being reestablished now yielded immigration court appearance rates higher than 90% — not 25-30%.



The general implication was that requesting asylum is unfair or illegal. It's not. See above.

— Caitlin Dickerson (@itscaitlinhd) March 23, 2021

Detest Joe Scarborough. Piece of shit is literally drooling over finding a reason to bash Biden. Can't contain his excitement. He was a Trump loving enabler during the entire 2016 election. Gave him air time every chance he got while demeaning Hillary and even praising Bernie. https://t.co/mrzsCPcKcn

— alertwillrobbins (@scramblera) March 23, 2021

I had to turn off @JoeNBC...he's on his conservative rant about the border again

— #Fandsome2DaFullest (@Wildcat4Life2K1) March 23, 2021

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Join me in switching to @cnn and turning off @morningmika and @JoeNBC FOREVER. I'm talking to you @msnbc

— LadyMehitabel (@LadyMehitabel) March 23, 2021

@JoeNBC Said it out loud Joe. Crime at a all time low,immigration at all time low! So Brown people bring crime? You are still a Republican thru and thru! You love Donald Trump too.

— Debra Causey (@DebraCausey3) March 23, 2021

Hey #JoeScarborough your racism is showing again. Look in the mirror and repeat what you said this morning. You're looking at a bigot.#MorningJoe

— Truth Matters AF (@WokeAFOG) March 23, 2021

Joe Scarborough bloviates more than even bill o'rielly

— Blubaycrab (@Blubaycrab) March 23, 2021

Today was proof of @JoeNBC as being a full blown racist . Blaming the "crisis" on Biden was too much to take.

He ,HIMSELF, helped elect Trump...The real culprit that caused the boarder backlog. https://t.co/i9pteYhqM0

— GATEKEEPER..... GQP = RIP (@Gatekeeperkenny) March 23, 2021

And too much about this fake border crisis. It has been 60 days and there was no transition. Wtf. Spend more time on the crisis of guns.

— QHoneybee (@honeybeeflies) March 23, 2021

#morningjoe little brown desperate children aren't the problem it is old ass white radical fascist republican men with guns

— 😳⁉️ (@lgib15) March 23, 2021

Disgusted by the xenophobia and anti-Latinx racism coming through from @JoeNBC on @MorrningJoe. Using “illegal" to refer to undocumented immigrants paired with outrage at unaccompanied minors “jumping the line" of our immigration system. Do better. #droptheiword

— Reese Rathjen | He/ Him/ His (@reeserathjen) March 23, 2021

So I won't be watching #morningjoe for a while. I usually watch the whole show each morning. Now

Joe Scarborough is spending his time totally bashing Biden who is working his ass off to clean up trump's mess. It's easy to sit on the sidelines and jeer. Biden is working on it.

— Teri D. (@Teri__2) March 23, 2021

Joe Scarborough is and has always been a worthless asshole blowhard. I can't say it enough, STOP WATCHING #MORNINGJOE! It's TRASH.

— Table for One, Please (@ConcerndBassist) March 23, 2021

Exactly. @JoeNBC is still trying to cover up the fact he pushed Trump into the WhiteHouse...distract distract distract. https://t.co/EFZxytV2Wt

— CD Fleming (@CDFleming5) March 23, 2021

We keep trying to forget what kind of POS Joe Scarborough is on Morning Joe but he keeps reminding us everyday

— Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) March 23, 2021

Fuck joe scarborough!

Stopped watching years ago! That bitch ass mfer isn't new!

Will never forgive that complicit clown for helping to get trump elected!

— GloriaK (@slimgirl5000) March 23, 2021

@JoeNBC wants to place blame. Instead of looking for solutions he's part of the crowd that wants to be heard on his soap box. Look for solutions Joe. You served in Congress. How would you solve this tragedy? @Morning_Joe

— Margo (@Serendipity7427) March 23, 2021

He is a creepy republican. He intentionally distorts dems.

— Cynthia (@Cynthia66767366) March 23, 2021