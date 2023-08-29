‘Joe the Plumber,’ who famously confronted Obama on the campaign trail, dead at 49
John McCain in the gymnasium at Mentor High School in Mentor, Ohio. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/TNS

Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, better known as political activist “Joe the Plumber,” is dead at 49. Wurzelbacher gained prominence in 2008 when he met then-candidate Barack Obama in Ohio during the future president’s 2008 presidential campaign. The Republican activist told Obama he was interested in opening a plumbing business and asked how the Democratic candidate’s tax plan would impact that venture. Wurzelbacher’s on-camera questions, along with his everyman demeanor, earned him the Joe the Plumber moniker. He built that persona into a brand that netted a book deal and led to a flirtation with...