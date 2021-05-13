A Florida politician associated with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is expected to plead guilty in a federal case, signaling that prosecutors may have gotten him to cooperate in their sex trafficking case against the GOP lawmaker.

Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, has been discussing with prosecutors for months how he and Gaetz would pay women for sex using cash or gifts, which the lawmaker denies, but a court filing Thursday suggests that Greenberg has secured the plea agreement he had sought.

A change of plea hearing was scheduled for Monday, although it's not clear what charges Greenberg might admit to or how the pleading might benefit him.

