Patriot Prayer founder acquitted of riot in 2019 brawl outside Portland bar

An Oregon judge acquitted the founder of the far-right Patriot Prayer group and another militant in connection with a 2019 brawl outside a Portland bar.

Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede acquitted Joey Gibson and Russell Schultz after prosecutors rested their case, ruling they had not provided sufficient evidence to convince a jury they had committed the crime of riot, although he allowed jurors to consider the same charge against a third man, Mackenzie Lewis, reported The Oregonian.

“I am somewhat bewildered that the state has driven the case to this point,” Souede said. “As an institution, the district attorney’s office’s decision to push this case to trial is surprising, given the state of the evidence.”

Prosecutors presented livestream videos showing Schultz arguing with left-wing demonstrators outside the since-closed Cider Riot bar, but Souede noted a 1997 Supreme Court decision that prohibits a defendant's speech to be considered when determining the crime of riot, which instead must be predicated by violent or threatening physical activity.

“If the defendant could be convicted of riot in this case, there would be no protection for protesters in Oregon,” Souede said. “If being there and using your body to take up space is sufficient, then any protester runs the risk of arrest if it turns out that tumult ensues.”



The judge said Schultz's acquittal was an easy decision, but he said Gibson -- who had wiped spit on another man, which he said could have been charged as harassment -- was a closer call.

Lewis, however, was seen on video ripping off a woman's mask and shoving her after she slapped Gibson's phone from his hands, and he could be seen tossing a pepper spray canister back at left-wing demonstrators.

Three other Patriot Prayer members, Matthew "Deme" Cooper, Ian Kramer and Christophe Ponte, each struck plea deals, but only Kramer received a serious sentence of one year and eight months in prison for bashing a woman in the head with a baton.

Lewis faces a maximum of five years in jail if convicted.