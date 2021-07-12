Slur-spewing Connecticut racist tries to run over Black man walking his dog: police

A Connecticut man is accused of trying to run over a Black man walking his dog outside a grocery store.

John Charity was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree intimidation after the July 5 incident outside Stop & Shop in Torrington, reported The Register Citizen.

The victim told police he was walking his dog when the 74-year-old Charity attempted to run him over and called him a racial slur, and a witness told police he also heard the man use the slur.

Surveillance video shows Charity backing into a parking space but then driving at a high rate of speed toward the Black man as he walks past.

Charity was released from jail on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear July 19 in court.

