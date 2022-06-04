‘Enough already’: Constitution experts call on DOJ to end John Durham’s ‘boondoggle’

Calls are growing for Attorney General Merrick Garland to fire Bill Barr appointed special counsel John Durham following his embarrassing failure to convict former Hillary Clinton aide Michael Sussman.

On Thursday, New Republic journalist Michael Tomasky called on Garland to fire Durham.

"The special prosecutor named by Bill Barr to 'get to the bottom; of the 'deep state' 'conspiracy' didn’t just lose his case this week in the prosecution of Hillary Clinton aide Michael Sussman—he got his ass handed to him on a stick. The jury deliberated for a mere six hours, and based on the quotes from jurors that appeared in the news stories, it sounds like they may have spent four of those hours talking about the Stranger Things season four debut," he wrote.

On Friday, Tomasky's cause was taken up by one of America's foremost constitutional law expert.

“I certainly think it’s time for [Attorney General Merrick] Garland to circumscribe the Durham boondoggle both temporally and topically,” Laurence Tribe told Politico.

Tribe, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, taught constitutional law for 50 years and has argued three-dozen cases before the United States Supreme Court.

"The Durham roadshow has expended far too much of the taxpayers’ money with precious little to show for it and needs to be wound down in an orderly fashion. Enough already!” Tribe said.

On MSNBC, George Conway also called for an end to the investigation.

“I hope it’s headed into the trash can because it should be. The Justice Department should put an end to this,” Conway said. “As attorney general he [Garland] has under the regulations, he has the power to say that’s enough,” Conway added. “In fact, he has the obligation to do it if he thinks that Durham is on a frolicking detour, which I think he is. I think the reason it hasn’t been done already was for the simple reason they didn’t want the political blowback of people saying: cover up, cover up.”

