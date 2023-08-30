'787.5 million reasons not to': George Conway mocks Fox for putting Trump's coup lawyer on air
Conservative lawyer George Conway took to X on Tuesday to mock Fox News for putting John Eastman, a far-right Donald Trump lawyer accused of helping to engineer the plot to throw out state electors in 2020, on air to defend his actions.

"We did nothing wrong," Eastman told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "We were challenging the election for what even Pence described as serious allegations of fraud." In reality, even Eastman himself acknowledged privately to Trump that the plan he outlined in his memo to the Trump team was against federal law.

"You’d think Fox would have 787.5 million reasons not to put this guy on their air," wrote Conway, a longtime critic of the Trump administration.

Conway is referring to the recent $787.5 million settlement Fox News had to pay out to end a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, which faced repeated unsubstantiated claims of vote tampering from guests and anchors on the network after the 2020 election. Fox still faces other legal action, including a $2.7 billion lawsuit from Smartmatic, another election systems vendor.

Eastman and Trump, among 17 other co-defendants, are charged with a sweeping racketeering scheme in Georgia regarding attempts to overturn the election result.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis alleges that the fake elector plot — along with Trump's phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" extra votes, intimidation and harassment of election workers, and a breach of voting equipment in Coffee County — were all part of a single criminal enterprise to stop votes in the state from being counted.

