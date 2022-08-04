'That is a conspiracy': Former impeachment lawyer lays out damning new evidence against John Eastman

Daniel Goldman, a Democratic congressional candidate who also served as an attorney at former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, said on Thursday that newly reported emails strongly implicate former Trump lawyer John Eastman in a criminal conspiracy.

At issue are emails that Eastman wrote after the failed attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election in which he suggested trying to overturn the results of the two Democratic Senate victories in Georgia that had occurred on January 5th, 2021, as he believed that uncovering evidence of fraud in those elections would help in Trump's defense at his second impeachment trial.

Goldman said that the emails were damning because, until Eastman decided to attack their integrity to defend Trump, no one had ever made allegations of fraud in the two Georgia Senate elections, where both losing Republican candidates conceded without challenge.

"What it just goes to show is this was all made up," he said. "November 3rd was made up, January 5th was made up. There was nothing here, there was no proof, and most importantly everybody knew it."

He then broke down the legal ramifications of this revelation.

"That is a conspiracy," he said. "When you have knowledge that the allegations you're making are completely bogus and you're trying to overturn an election, you're trying to interfere with an election and you know you are, that's a conspiracy to defraud the United States."

