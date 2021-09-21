'This was really serious': Maggie Haberman shoots down Trump lawyer's attempt to downplay coup attempt

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday pushed back on attempts to downplay former President Donald Trump's attempted coup attempt earlier this year.

During an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Haberman took issue with pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman's claim that his now-infamous six-point plan to overturn the election was only an "option" the president could pursue that never really got very far.

"To hear that John Eastman apparently claimed that this was a preliminary step and he wasn't suggesting that Mike Pence could just summarily overthrow the election -- based on what Trump was hearing from Eastman... Trump was telling people in the White House and outside the White House in the lead-up to January 6th that this was exactly the power that Pence had," Haberman explained.

Haberman also said that Trump took Eastman's claims about his ability to overturn the election very seriously and wanted Pence to believe them as well.

"Remember that Donald Trump made Mike Pence meet with John Eastman for several hours before January 6th," she said. "It's fine now to say this wasn't really serious, but in fact, this was really serious."

