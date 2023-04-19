John Fetterman mocks conspiracy theory that he has body double

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman returned to his Congressional office this week with a message for QAnon-related conspiracy theorists: There’s only one of me.

Fetterman called out “fringy fringies” over their claims that he had used a body double which were spread during his treatment for depression at Walter Reed Medical Center, PennLive reported.

Fetterman had this to say in a video posted to his non-official Twitter account: “I just want you to know that is just crazy, that is not true.”

The video shows Fetterman wearing a black hoodie before “the camera cuts to Fetterman in a white hoodie coming through a door and saying, ‘Hey, yo, dude, John. What event am I supposed to be doing this afternoon?" PennLive reported.

“Black hoodie-clad Fetterman deadpans, ‘Dude, really.” Then both look at the camera and shrug while Bill Withers “Just the Two of Us’ plays.”

The theory that he had a body double was started by QAnon and far-right trolls when he was released from Walter Reed in March. Two photos of him were posted, with conspiracists saying one was obviously not him.

One photo was a headshot of him in a suit, while the other was supposedly him at Walter Reed. PennLive reported the second photo was actually taken in 2022.

Watch the video at this link.