John Fetterman can now wear shorts on the Senate floor thanks to dress code rule change

John Fetterman arrives for the“ AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Sept. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Nathan Howard/Getty Images North America/TNS
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) quietly directed the chamber’s sergeant-at-arms to no longer enforce the Senate’s already informal dress code, Axios reported on Sunday. “Senators are able to choose what they want to wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit,” Schumer said in a statement. The new rule — or lack of a rule — takes effect this week. It wasn’t immediately clear if Schumer changed the rule specifically with Fetterman in mind, though Fetterman is the chamber’s most casually dressed member, and one who has received ongoing GOP blowback about his image since his...